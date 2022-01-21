Decatur MacArthur mows down Rochester 69-34

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Decatur MacArthur turned out the lights on Rochester 69-34 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.
In recent action on January 14, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Rochester took on Jacksonville on January 11 at Jacksonville High School. For a full recap, click here.
Decatur MacArthur's shooting pulled ahead to a 39-15 lead over Rochester at the intermission.
Lede AI Sports Desk
