Decatur MacArthur pushed past Mt. Zion for a 66-56 win in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 15.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Mt Zion squared off with February 16, 2022 at Mt Zion High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Lanphier . Click here for a recap. Mt Zion took on Mattoon on Feb. 10 at Mattoon High School. For results, click here.