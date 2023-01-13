Decatur MacArthur paints near-perfect picture in win over Chatham Glenwood 66-38

Decatur MacArthur swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chatham Glenwood 66-38 on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Decatur MacArthur squared off with January 14, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 6 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For results, click here.
