Decatur MacArthur paints near-perfect picture in win over Springfield 57-24

Decatur MacArthur showered the scoreboard with points to drown Springfield 57-24 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield faced off against Springfield Southeast and Decatur MacArthur took on Jacksonville on January 25 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.
Tough to find an edge early, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield fashioned a 10-10 stalemate through the first quarter.
