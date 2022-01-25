 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur posts win at Jacksonville's expense 47-28

Decatur MacArthur put together a victorious gameplan to stop Jacksonville 47-28 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.

Decatur MacArthur made the first move by forging an 18-4 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

Decatur MacArthur's offense darted to a 29-16 lead over Jacksonville at halftime.

Decatur MacArthur's edge showed as it carried a 33-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 14, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Jacksonville took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 14 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

