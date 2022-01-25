Decatur MacArthur posts win at Jacksonville's expense 47-28

Decatur MacArthur put together a victorious gameplan to stop Jacksonville 47-28 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 25.
Decatur MacArthur made the first move by forging an 18-4 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.
Decatur MacArthur's offense darted to a 29-16 lead over Jacksonville at halftime.
Decatur MacArthur's edge showed as it carried a 33-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 14, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Jacksonville took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 14 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap
