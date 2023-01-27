Decatur MacArthur posts win at Rochester's expense 62-46

Decatur MacArthur charged Rochester and collected a 62-46 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 27.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Rochester squared off with January 21, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Rochester faced off against Pleasant Plains and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Southeast on January 20 at Springfield Southeast High School. Click here for a recap.
