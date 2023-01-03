Decatur MacArthur posts win at Springfield Southeast's expense 56-46

Springfield Southeast was solid, but not good enough, on Tuesday, as Decatur MacArthur prevailed 56-46 on January 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield Southeast faced off on February 25, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For results, click here.
Recently on December 28, Decatur MacArthur squared off with Madison in a basketball game. For more, click here.
