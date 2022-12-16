Decatur MacArthur rains down on Springfield 76-39

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decatur MacArthur broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 76-39 explosion on Springfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Decatur MacArthur moved in front of Springfield 21-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals fought to a 35-20 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.

Decatur MacArthur roared to a 62-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-9 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield faced off on February 1, 2022 at Springfield High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 9, Springfield faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur MacArthur took on Jacksonville on December 9 at Decatur MacArthur High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

