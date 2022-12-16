Decatur MacArthur rains down on Springfield 76-39

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decatur MacArthur broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 76-39 explosion on Springfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Decatur MacArthur moved in front of Springfield 21-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Generals fought to a 35-20 halftime margin at the Senators' expense.
Decatur MacArthur roared to a 62-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Generals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-9 advantage in the frame.
