Decatur MacArthur rains down on Springfield Lanphier 61-50

Saddled up and ready to go, Decatur MacArthur spurred past Springfield Lanphier 61-50 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

In recent action on February 1, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield and Springfield Lanphier took on Jacksonville on February 1 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.

Decatur MacArthur's offense darted to a 29-20 lead over Springfield Lanphier at halftime.

