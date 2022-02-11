Decatur MacArthur rains down on Springfield Lanphier 61-50

Saddled up and ready to go, Decatur MacArthur spurred past Springfield Lanphier 61-50 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.
In recent action on February 1, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield and Springfield Lanphier took on Jacksonville on February 1 at Jacksonville High School. For more, click here.
Decatur MacArthur's offense darted to a 29-20 lead over Springfield Lanphier at halftime.
