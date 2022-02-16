Decatur MacArthur smashes through Mt. Zion 76-48

Decatur MacArthur showered the scoreboard with points to drown Mt. Zion 76-48 on February 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 11, Mt Zion faced off against Mattoon and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Lanphier on February 11 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For a full recap, click here.
Decatur MacArthur broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 71-41 lead over Mt. Zion.
