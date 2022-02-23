Decatur MacArthur takes a toll on Decatur Eisenhower 77-59

Riding a wave of production, Decatur MacArthur dunked Decatur Eisenhower 77-59 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 23.
Decatur MacArthur jumped in front of Decatur Eisenhower 18-10 to begin the second quarter.
Decatur MacArthur's shooting stomped on to a 33-18 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at the intermission.
The Generals' rule showed as they carried a 56-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on February 16, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mt Zion and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Lanphier on February 15 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. For more, click here.
