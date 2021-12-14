Decatur MacArthur tops Decatur Eisenhower 78-60

Decatur MacArthur collected a 78-60 victory over Decatur Eisenhower in Illinois boys basketball on December 14.

Decatur MacArthur made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over Decatur Eisenhower after the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 46-32 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Decatur MacArthur enjoyed a meager margin over Decatur Eisenhower with a 67-54 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

