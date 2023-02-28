Mahomet-Seymour had no answers as Decatur MacArthur compiled a 62-37 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 28.

Decatur MacArthur drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Mahomet-Seymour after the first quarter.

The Generals registered a 30-18 advantage at half over the Bulldogs.

Decatur MacArthur breathed fire to a 50-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 12-11 in the last stanza.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Mahomet-Seymour faced off on March 2, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School.

