Decatur St. Teresa cancels check from Macon Meridian 73-60

Macon Meridian was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Decatur St. Teresa prevailed 73-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Decatur St. Teresa moved in front of Macon Meridian 19-13 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs registered a 38-25 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.
Macon Meridian drew within 54-45 in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Hawks 19-15 in the final quarter.
In recent action on January 7, Macon Meridian faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Decatur St Teresa took on Mt Pulaski on January 7 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
