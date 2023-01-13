Decatur St. Teresa cancels check from Macon Meridian 73-60

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon Meridian was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Decatur St. Teresa prevailed 73-60 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa moved in front of Macon Meridian 19-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 38-25 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Macon Meridian drew within 54-45 in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Bulldogs outscored the Hawks 19-15 in the final quarter.

In recent action on January 7, Macon Meridian faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Decatur St Teresa took on Mt Pulaski on January 7 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

