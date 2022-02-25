Decatur St. Teresa clips Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in tight victory 45-43

Decatur St. Teresa topped Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45-43 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball action on February 25.

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-14 advantage over Decatur St. Teresa as the first quarter ended.

Through the early stages of the affair, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop controlled the pace, taking a 26-21 lead into halftime.

The Bulldogs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-31 lead over the Broncos.

The Broncos rallied in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.