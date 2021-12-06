Decatur St. Teresa clips Maroa-Forsyth in tight victory 55-53

Decatur St. Teresa didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Maroa-Forsyth 55-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 6.
Recently on November 30 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Heyworth in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa a 21-18 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.
A halftime tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Maroa-Forsyth moved ahead of Decatur St. Teresa 43-41 to start the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as Decatur St. Teresa outscored Maroa-Forsyth 14-10 in the final period.
