Decatur St. Teresa clips Maroa-Forsyth in tight victory 55-53

Decatur St. Teresa didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Maroa-Forsyth 55-53 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 6.

The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa a 21-18 lead over Maroa-Forsyth.

A halftime tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Maroa-Forsyth moved ahead of Decatur St. Teresa 43-41 to start the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as Decatur St. Teresa outscored Maroa-Forsyth 14-10 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.