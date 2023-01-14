Decatur St. Teresa collects victory over Argenta-Oreana 76-60

Riding a wave of production, Decatur St. Teresa surfed over Argenta-Oreana 76-60 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 14.
In recent action on January 7, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Macon Meridian and Decatur St Teresa took on Mt Pulaski on January 7 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For results, click here.
