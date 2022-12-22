Decatur St. Teresa dismantles Champaign Judah Christian 74-36

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 74-36 win over Champaign Judah Christian on December 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 24-6 margin over Champaign Judah Christian after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a monstrous 44-10 gap over the Tribe at halftime.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped to a 62-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tribe narrowed the gap 14-12 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

