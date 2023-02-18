Decatur St. Teresa built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 77-35 win over Farmer City Blue Ridge for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 18.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 22-8 advantage over Farmer City Blue Ridge through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' shooting thundered in front for a 47-20 lead over the Knights at the half.

Decatur St. Teresa struck to a 60-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-3 fourth quarter, too.

