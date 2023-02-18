Decatur St. Teresa built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 77-35 win over Farmer City Blue Ridge for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 18.
Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 22-8 advantage over Farmer City Blue Ridge through the first quarter.
The Bulldogs' shooting thundered in front for a 47-20 lead over the Knights at the half.
Decatur St. Teresa struck to a 60-32 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 17-3 fourth quarter, too.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Monticello . For more, click here. Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Cerro Gordo on Feb. 10 at Cerro Gordo High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.