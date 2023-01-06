Decatur St. Teresa ends the party for Warrensburg-Latham 58-42

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa dumped Warrensburg-Latham 58-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.

The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa an 18-15 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.

The Bulldogs opened a thin 29-23 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Decatur St. Teresa thundered to a 49-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals outpointed the Bulldogs 12-9 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Warrensburg-Latham and Decatur St Teresa faced off on January 7, 2022 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For results, click here.

Recently on December 30, Warrensburg-Latham squared off with Peoria Quest Charter in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

