Decatur St. Teresa ends the party for Warrensburg-Latham 58-42

Decatur St. Teresa dumped Warrensburg-Latham 58-42 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 6.

The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa an 18-15 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.

The Bulldogs opened a thin 29-23 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Decatur St. Teresa thundered to a 49-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals outpointed the Bulldogs 12-9 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.