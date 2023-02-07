Decatur St. Teresa offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Sullivan during this 60-32 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 25-4 advantage over Sullivan through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense thundered in front for a 42-12 lead over the Redskins at halftime.

Decatur St. Teresa and Sullivan each scored in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Redskins' spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Sullivan squared off with February 11, 2022 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Sullivan faced off against Tuscola . For more, click here. Decatur St Teresa took on Tuscola on January 31 at Tuscola High School. For results, click here.