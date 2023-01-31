 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur St. Teresa handles stress test to best Tuscola 69-64

  • 0

Decatur St. Teresa walked the high-wire before edging Tuscola 69-64 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 31.

Tuscola started on steady ground by forging a 20-14 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 36-35 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped to a 50-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors rallied with a 22-19 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

Last season, Tuscola and Decatur St Teresa squared off with February 8, 2022 at Tuscola High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Tuscola faced off against Arthur Christian . For more, click here. Decatur St Teresa took on Moweaqua Central A&M on January 20 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News