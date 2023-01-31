Decatur St. Teresa handles stress test to best Tuscola 69-64

Decatur St. Teresa walked the high-wire before edging Tuscola 69-64 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 31.

Tuscola started on steady ground by forging a 20-14 lead over Decatur St. Teresa at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 36-35 intermission margin at the Warriors' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped to a 50-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors rallied with a 22-19 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Bulldogs prevailed.

