Decatur St. Teresa pockets solid victory over Mt. Pulaski 62-59

With little to no wiggle room, Decatur St. Teresa nosed past Mt. Pulaski 62-59 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.

Mt. Pulaski authored a promising start, taking advantage of Decatur St. Teresa 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's offense jumped to a 34-25 lead over Mt. Pulaski at the intermission.

The Bulldogs' upper hand showed as they carried a 46-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Hilltoppers' finishing flurry, but the Bulldogs swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the fourth quarter.

