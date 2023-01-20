Decatur St. Teresa pushes over Moweaqua Central A&M 66-49

Decatur St. Teresa put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Moweaqua Central A&M in a 66-49 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 17-9 margin over Moweaqua Central A&M after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs opened a slim 30-20 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.
Decatur St. Teresa struck to a 57-33 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Raiders enjoyed a 16-9 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.
In recent action on January 14, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Arcola on January 14 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.