 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur St. Teresa pushes over Moweaqua Central A&M 66-49

  • 0

Decatur St. Teresa put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Moweaqua Central A&M in a 66-49 decision in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 17-9 margin over Moweaqua Central A&M after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs opened a slim 30-20 gap over the Raiders at the intermission.

Decatur St. Teresa struck to a 57-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders enjoyed a 16-9 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on January 14, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Arcola on January 14 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News