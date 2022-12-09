Decatur St. Teresa slips past Maroa-Forsyth 47-39

Decatur St. Teresa eventually plied victory away from Maroa-Forsyth 47-39 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 9.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped in front of Maroa-Forsyth 10-8 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 19-17 half margin at the Trojans' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped to a 33-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.