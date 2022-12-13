Decatur St. Teresa stops Pleasant Plains in snug affair 51-45

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Decatur St. Teresa defeated Pleasant Plains 51-45 at Decatur St. Teresa High on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Pleasant Plains and Decatur St Teresa played in a 61-37 game on December 14, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 8, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Pleasant Plains took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on December 3 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. For more, click here.

