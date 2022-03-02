 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa survives competitive clash with Milford 61-57

Decatur St. Teresa knocked off Milford 61-57 on March 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The Bearcats showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 13-8 advantage over the Bulldogs as the first quarter ended.

A halftime tie at 24-24 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Bulldogs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 45-38 lead over the Bearcats.

Decatur St. Teresa fended off Milford's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

Recently on February 25 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in a basketball game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Watch now: Matt Eberflus satisfied with staffing situation

