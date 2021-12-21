Decatur St. Teresa triumphs in strong showing over Hartsburg-Emden 65-29

Decatur St. Teresa showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hartsburg-Emden 65-29 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 21.
The Bulldogs struck in front of the Stags 20-2 to begin the second quarter.
Decatur St. Teresa's shooting struck to a 30-7 lead over Hartsburg-Emden at the intermission.
Recently on December 14 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Pleasant Plains in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
