Decatur St. Teresa triumphs in strong showing over Hartsburg-Emden 65-29

Decatur St. Teresa showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hartsburg-Emden 65-29 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 21.

The Bulldogs struck in front of the Stags 20-2 to begin the second quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's shooting struck to a 30-7 lead over Hartsburg-Emden at the intermission.

