Decatur St. Teresa trucked Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on the road to a 54-44 victory on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Decatur St. Teresa moved in front of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 21-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 29-19 lead over the Knights at the half.

The Bulldogs' leg-up showed as they carried a 37-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 17-11 to finish the game in style.

