 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur St. Teresa's convoy passes Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-44

  • 0

Decatur St. Teresa trucked Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on the road to a 54-44 victory on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 21, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Hartsburg-Emden and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Hartsburg-Emden on December 22 at Hartsburg-Emden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Decatur St. Teresa moved in front of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 21-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 29-19 lead over the Knights at the half.

The Bulldogs' leg-up showed as they carried a 37-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 17-11 to finish the game in style.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tarasenko says he's disappointed to miss Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News