Decatur St. Teresa's convoy passes Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-44

Decatur St. Teresa trucked Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on the road to a 54-44 victory on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 21, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Hartsburg-Emden and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Hartsburg-Emden on December 22 at Hartsburg-Emden High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Decatur St. Teresa moved in front of Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 21-9 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 29-19 lead over the Knights at the half.
The Bulldogs' leg-up showed as they carried a 37-33 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 17-11 to finish the game in style.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.