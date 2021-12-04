Deer Creek-Mackinaw claims gritty victory against Pleasant Plains 37-31

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Deer Creek-Mackinaw wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 37-31 over Pleasant Plains in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 4.

The Cardinals showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over the Chiefs as the first quarter ended.

The Cardinals constructed a bold start that built a 17-15 gap on the Chiefs heading into the locker room.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-23 lead over Pleasant Plains.

There was no room for doubt as Deer Creek-Mackinaw added to its advantage with a 9-8 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.