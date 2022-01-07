Deer Creek-Mackinaw imposes its will on Heyworth 77-54

Deer Creek-Mackinaw controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 77-54 victory over Heyworth in Illinois boys basketball action on January 7.

The Chiefs' offense stomped on to a 77-54 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

