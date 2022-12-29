Deer Creek-Mackinaw squeaks past Mason City Illini Central in tight tilt 53-52

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Deer Creek-Mackinaw did just enough to beat Mason City Illini Central 53-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.

