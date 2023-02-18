No quarter was granted as Delavan blunted Havana's plans 57-39 in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 18.
The last time Havana and Delavan played in a 44-40 game on Feb. 23, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Havana faced off against Carthage Illini West. For results, click here.
