Destination, victory: Teutopolis tops Shelbyville 70-42

Teutopolis scored early and often in a 70-42 win over Shelbyville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Wooden Shoes made the first move by forging a 36-20 margin over the Rams after the first quarter.

