Dieterich delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Arcola 61-60

Dieterich posted a tight 61-60 win over Arcola on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The Movin Maroons' offense jumped to a 21-20 lead over the Purple Riders at halftime.

The Movin Maroons made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Purple Riders' offensive output in the final period 40-40.

Recently on December 21 , Arcola squared up on Tuscola in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

