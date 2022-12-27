Dieterich mows down Arcola 56-35

Arcola had no answers as Dieterich compiled a 56-35 victory in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.
Last season, Dieterich and Arcola squared off with December 28, 2021 at Dieterich High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 20, Arcola squared off with Tuscola in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.