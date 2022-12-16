Don't call it a comeback: Normal West overtakes Urbana in showstopper 67-48

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Normal West fell behind, but not far enough as far as Urbana was concerned, when a rally resulted in a 67-48 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 16.

Urbana authored a promising start, taking a 17-13 advantage over Normal West at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats kept a 31-26 halftime margin at the Tigers' expense.

Normal West jumped to a 53-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 14-8 in the final quarter.

In recent action on December 9, Urbana faced off against Champaign Central and Normal West took on Champaign Centennial on December 9 at Normal West High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

