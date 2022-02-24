 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist's convoy passes Danville First Baptist Christian 52-42

  • 0

Downers Grove Marquette Manor Baptist grabbed a 52-42 victory at the expense of Danville First Baptist Christian during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving could make home court return soon

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Auburn sews up Macomb 55-47

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Auburn wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-47 over Mac…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyrie Irving could make home court return soon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News