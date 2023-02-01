 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Dunlap knocks off Canton 59-50

  • 0

Yes, Dunlap looked relaxed while edging Canton, but no autographs please after its 59-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Dunlap and Canton faced off on February 11, 2022 at Canton High School. For results, click here.

Recently on January 27, Canton squared off with Metamora in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL records Tom Brady retires with

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The NFL records Tom Brady retires with

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News