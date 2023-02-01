Dunlap knocks off Canton 59-50

Yes, Dunlap looked relaxed while edging Canton, but no autographs please after its 59-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Dunlap and Canton faced off on February 11, 2022 at Canton High School. For results, click here.
Recently on January 27, Canton squared off with Metamora in a basketball game. For results, click here.
