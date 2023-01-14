Dunlap overwhelms Rantoul 74-47

Dunlap unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Rantoul 74-47 Saturday in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 14.
Last season, Dunlap and Rantoul faced off on December 28, 2021 at Dunlap High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on January 6, Rantoul squared off with Paxton-Buckley-Loda in a basketball game. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.