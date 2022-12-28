Dunlap unloads on Taylorville 77-57

Dunlap left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Taylorville 77-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
In recent action on December 16, Dunlap faced off against Canton and Taylorville took on Rochester on December 17 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.