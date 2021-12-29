East Peoria delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Williamsville 51-46

East Peoria poked just enough holes in Williamsville's defense to garner a taut 51-46 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.

The Raiders moved in front of the Bullets 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 31-19 halftime margin at the Bullets' expense.

East Peoria darted in front of Williamsville 38-31 to begin the fourth quarter.

