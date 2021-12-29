East Peoria delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Williamsville 51-46

East Peoria poked just enough holes in Williamsville's defense to garner a taut 51-46 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.
The Raiders moved in front of the Bullets 13-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Raiders fought to a 31-19 halftime margin at the Bullets' expense.
East Peoria darted in front of Williamsville 38-31 to begin the fourth quarter.
In recent action on December 21, Williamsville faced off against Athens and East Peoria took on Canton on December 20 at East Peoria High School. For more, click here.
