East Peoria designs winning blueprint on Tolono Unity 46-32

No quarter was granted as East Peoria blunted Tolono Unity's plans 46-32 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 30.
In recent action on December 17, Tolono Unity faced off against Clifton Central and East Peoria took on Canton on December 20 at East Peoria High School. For more, click here.
