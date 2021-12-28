East Peoria overcomes Warrensburg-Latham in competitive affair 56-50

 Skip to main content
East Peoria wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 56-50 victory over Warrensburg-Latham in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

In recent action on December 17, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and East Peoria took on Canton on December 20 at East Peoria High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The first quarter gave East Peoria a 56-50 lead over Warrensburg-Latham.

