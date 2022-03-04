East St. Louis edges Chatham Glenwood in snug affair 56-47

With little to no wiggle room, East St. Louis nosed past Chatham Glenwood 56-47 in Illinois boys basketball action on March 4.
The Flyers opened with a 15-5 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.
East St. Louis' offense jumped to a 23-18 lead over Chatham Glenwood at halftime.
East St. Louis enjoyed a thin margin over Chatham Glenwood with a 40-32 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
