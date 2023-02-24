Jacksonville got no credit and no consideration from East St. Louis, which slammed the door 76-42 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on Feb. 24.

The first quarter gave East St. Louis a 22-5 lead over Jacksonville.

The Flyers opened a huge 46-18 gap over the Crimsons at the half.

East St. Louis steamrolled to a 67-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Flyers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Crimsons' 12-9 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 15, Jacksonville faced off against Taylorville. Click here for a recap.