Effingham nets nifty win over Champaign Central 48-41

A sigh of relief filled the air in Effingham's locker room after Saturday's 48-41 win against Champaign Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 22.
Effingham broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 33-30 lead over Champaign Central.
Effingham put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Champaign Central 15-11 in the last stanza.
In recent action on January 15, Champaign Central faced off against Pekin and Effingham took on Taylorville on January 13 at Taylorville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.