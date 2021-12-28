Effingham St. Anthony finds small margin for win in tilt with Champaign Centennial 40-38

Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Effingham St. Anthony passed in a 40-38 victory at Champaign Centennial's expense at Champaign Centennial High on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Effingham St. Anthony made the first move by forging a 13-7 margin over Champaign Centennial after the first quarter.

The Chargers took a 20-19 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the intermission locker room.

Effingham St. Anthony's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 21-18 points differential.

