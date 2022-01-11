El Paso-Gridley buries Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley under avalanche of points 59-31

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as El Paso-Gridley turned out the lights on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-31 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 11.

In recent action on January 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Fisher and El Paso-Gridley took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on December 30 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Titans opened with a 15-3 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

The Titans fought to a 34-16 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

El Paso-Gridley breathed fire ahead of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54-21 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

