El Paso-Gridley buries Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley under avalanche of points 59-31

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as El Paso-Gridley turned out the lights on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-31 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 11.
In recent action on January 4, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Fisher and El Paso-Gridley took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on December 30 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Titans opened with a 15-3 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
The Titans fought to a 34-16 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.
El Paso-Gridley breathed fire ahead of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54-21 as the fourth quarter started.
