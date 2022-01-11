El Paso-Gridley buries Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley under avalanche of points 59-31

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as El Paso-Gridley turned out the lights on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59-31 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 11.

The Titans opened with a 15-3 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

The Titans fought to a 34-16 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

El Paso-Gridley breathed fire ahead of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54-21 as the fourth quarter started.

