El Paso-Gridley sews up Heyworth 64-55

A sigh of relief filled the air in El Paso-Gridley's locker room after Tuesday's 64-55 win against Heyworth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

El Paso-Gridley jumped in front of Heyworth 34-26 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans enjoyed a thin margin over the Hornets with a 58-44 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

El Paso-Gridley fended off Heyworth's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

In recent action on January 20, Heyworth faced off against Lexington and El Paso-Gridley took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 11 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. For more, click here.

